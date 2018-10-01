Smith-Schuster caught four of 11 targets for 60 yards during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.

Smith-Schuster entered the day riding a four-game streak of consecutive 100-yard performances dating back to Week 17 of last season, but the up-and-coming receiver fell victim to a stout Ravens defense that limited the Steelers to just 50 passing yards in the second half. This Baltimore secondary entered the game allowing a league-low 5.1 yards per pass attempt, though, so it's wise not to get overly discouraged by Smith-Schuster's low production from Sunday. As long as his heavy workload keeps up -- Smith-Schuster is averaging a whopping 12.3 targets per outing in 2018 -- Antonio Brown's sidekick should continue to operate as a high-floor, high-upside fantasy option.