Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Questionable in Week 5

Smith-Schuster (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Smith-Schuster's toe injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday, but the Steelers listed him as a full participant Friday on their final practice report of the week. However, Smith-Schuster told Pryor he only did the "bare minimum" during Friday's session, suggesting his toe is still something of a concern heading into the weekend. In the event Smith-Schuster is held out or limited Sunday, young wideouts Diontae Johnson and James Washington would be thrust into even more prominent roles in the Steelers' passing attack.