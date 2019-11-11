Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Quiet in win over Rams
Smith-Schuster caught three of six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Steelers.
Twenty of his yards came on one catch, but otherwise Smith-Schuster wasn't able to make much impact in a game where both offenses struggled. The third-year receiver has now failed to top 50 receiving yards in three of the last four games, and he could have trouble breaking out on the road in Week 11 against the Browns.
