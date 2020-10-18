Smith-Schuster recorded two receptions on four targets for six yards in Week 6 against the Browns.

The Steelers led the game throughout, limiting Ben Roethlisberger to only 22 pass attempts. While Smith-Schuster matched Chase Claypool and Eric Ebron in targets, he did very little with his opportunity. His longest reception of the day went for just five yards and he was not targeted deep down the field. It's another concerning performance for Smith-Schuster, who has not topped 50 receiving yards since Week 1 against the Giants. With Diontae Johnson (back) likely to return to the field soon and the emergence of rookie Chase Claypool, it appears that Smith-Schuster's days as the Steelers' alpha receiver may have come to a close.