Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Quiet second half
Smith-Schuster hauled in three of four targets for 15 yards in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.
All four of the balls thrown to Smith-Schuster came in the first half, as Pittsburgh relied on dinking and dunking most of the game. With the offense virtually eliminating the downfield pass from their game plan after Mason Rudolph took over for an injured Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) no one has taken a bigger hit to their production than Smith-Schuster. In the two games Roethlisberger started Smith-Schuster totaled 11 catches for 162 yards but has just five receptions for 20 yards in the two games started by Rudolph. Fantasy owners hope to see a stat line in Week 5 more in line with Smith-Schuster's performance in his two games against Baltimore last season, when he totaled 11 catches for 138 yards.
