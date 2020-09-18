Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game versus the Broncos.
Smith-Schuster was held out of practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, but the absence appears to have been maintenance-related to keep the wide receiver in tip-top shape. Look for the 23-year-old to serve as the Steelers' No. 1 WR this weekend, though Diontae Johnson should again be a regular target of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
