Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Ready for Week 15 matchup
Smith-Schuster (hamstring), who logged a limited practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith-Schuster missed the Week 14 win over the Ravens due to suspension for an illegal hit, but now the Steelers should have all of their weapons back on the field. While his absence didn't ultimately cost the Steelers in the high-scoring victory, the team surely benefits from having all hands to take on the 10-3 Patriots. Smith-Schuster could find himself in single coverage quite often if New England head coach Bill Belichick does his thing and tries to shut down the opponent's best player, that being Antonio Brown.
