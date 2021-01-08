Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Friday and does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Browns, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster was held out of Thursday's practice due to a knee injury he's been dealing with all year, but it never seemed his status for Sunday's playoff bout was in any real danger. After piling up at least 50 yards and a score in three of his last four games to end the regular season, Smith-Schuster will now focus his attention toward dissecting a Browns' secondary that may be without some combination of Denzel Ward (COVID-19 list), Terrance Mitchell (non-injury related) and M.J. Stewart (calf).