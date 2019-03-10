Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Readying for increased role
Smith-Schuster is slated to become the Steelers' unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver following the trade of Antonio Brown to the Raiders, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Brown's disappearing act in Week 17 allowed Smith-Schuster to lead the Steelers in catches (111) and receiving yards (1,426), ending a streak of five years for the former. With Brown's saga coming to a close, Smith-Schuster undoubtedly will top the depth chart in 2019 in an offense that has ranked in the top 10 in both points and yards in each of the past five campaigns. The biggest question mark will be how Smith-Schuster reacts to increased attention from opposing defensive coordinators. In three games without Brown in his two pro seasons -- the 2018 regular-season finale, plus Weeks 16 and 17 of 2017 -- Smith-Schuster totaled 20 receptions (on 27 targets) for 255 yards and three touchdowns.
