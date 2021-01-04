Smith-Schuster recorded six receptions on eight targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Week 17 against the Browns.

Smith-Schuster continued to be a reliable target for the Steelers, regularly working in the short areas of the field. However, he also turned in a few big plays, highlighted by a 26-yard reception and two-yard touchdown catch. Though Smith-Schuster struggled to command consistent volume at times during the season, he ended up with 128 targets and 97 receptions to go along with nine touchdowns. He'll enter the offseason as a free agent, though for now Smith-Schuster's attention will be on the Steelers' potential playoff run.