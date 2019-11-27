Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Remains in concussion protocol

Smith-Schuster (knee) is still in the concussion protocol as of Wednesday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Residing in the protocol doesn't hold players back from taking part in practice, but Smith-Schuster has been a DNP since picking up a concussion and left knee injury on Nov. 14 at Cleveland. It's unclear if he'll take the field for Wednesday's session, but any activity will be noted on the Steelers' first Week 13 practice report.