Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Remains sidelined Thursday
Smith-Schuster (toe) didn't practice Thursday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
That's the wideout's second straight absence, though Fittipaldo notes that offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner "sounded hopeful" that Smith-Schuster will play Sunday against the Ravens. Smith-Schuster will presumably have to practice in some capacity Friday for that to transpire, however.
