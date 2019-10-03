Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Remains sidelined Thursday

Smith-Schuster (toe) didn't practice Thursday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

That's the wideout's second straight absence, though Fittipaldo notes that offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner "sounded hopeful" that Smith-Schuster will play Sunday against the Ravens. Smith-Schuster will presumably have to practice in some capacity Friday for that to transpire, however.

More News

Our Latest Stories
