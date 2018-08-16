Smith-Schuster (knee) has resumed practicing, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Smith-Schuster didn't practice Monday, but his subsequent return to the field sets the stage for the wideout to be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Packers. That said, with the Steelers inclined to rest key cogs on offense such as Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown, it's unclear how much action, if any, Smith-Schuster might see in the team's second exhibition game.

More News
Our Latest Stories