Smith-Schuster (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Smith-Schuster appears to have received a maintenance day Wednesday, as has been a regular occurrence all season. By returning as a full participant in Thursday's practice, he's successfully shed any concern about his availability for Week 10. Smith-Schuster has averaged 82 receiving yards over the Steelers' last three games, and Cincinnati's exploitable secondary will provide a favorable stage to continue his productive streak Sunday.

