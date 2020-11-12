Smith-Schuster (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Smith-Schuster appears to have received a maintenance day Wednesday, as has been a regular occurrence all season. By returning as a full participant in Thursday's practice, he's successfully shed any concern about his availability for Week 10. Smith-Schuster has averaged 82 receiving yards over the Steelers' last three games, and Cincinnati's exploitable secondary will provide a favorable stage to continue his productive streak Sunday.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out Wednesday's session•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Season-best performance Sunday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Team's leading receiver in Week 8•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Full-go at practice Thursday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Gets more involved•