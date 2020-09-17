Smith-Schuster (knee) practiced fully Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
As did fellow starting wideout Diontae Johnson (toe), after both players sat out Wednesday's session. The duo's quick return to full work suggests that their absences to kick off the practice week were precautionary. Smith-Schuster, who logged 55 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in this past Monday's win over the Giants, is thus presumably on track to handle his usual workload Sunday against the Broncos.
