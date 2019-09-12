Smith-Schuster (toe) returned to a full practice Thursday.

With that, Smith-Schuster is in line to play Sunday against the Seahawks, in a game where the Steelers offense has nowhere to go but up after a 33-3 loss to the Patriots in Week 1. Despite the rout, Smith-Schuster hauled in six of his eight targets for a team-high 78 yards in the contest and he figures to remain busy in Week 2, while serving as Pittsburgh's undisputed top wideout.

