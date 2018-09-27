Smith-Schuster (abdomen) returned to a limited practice Thursday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Smith-Schuster is thus trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Ravens approaches. We'll circle back on his status Friday to see if the wideout heads into the weekend listed as questionable, or is removed from the Steelers' Week 4 injury report altogether. Through the first three weeks of the season, Smith-Schuster leads the Steelers with 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 356 yards and a TD. Meanwhile, established star Antonio Brown has hauled in 24 of his 42 targets for 210 yards and two TDs.

