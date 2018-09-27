Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Returns to practice
Smith-Schuster (abdomen) returned to a limited practice Thursday, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Smith-Schuster is thus trending in the right direction as Sunday's game against the Ravens approaches. We'll circle back on his status Friday to see if the wideout heads into the weekend listed as questionable, or is removed from the Steelers' Week 4 injury report altogether. Through the first three weeks of the season, Smith-Schuster leads the Steelers with 27 catches (on 38 targets) for 356 yards and a TD. Meanwhile, established star Antonio Brown has hauled in 24 of his 42 targets for 210 yards and two TDs.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Fourth straight 100-yard game•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Catches 13 passes•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Leads team in receiving versus Browns•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Targeted eight times•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Makes only catch count•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Podcast: Tough lineups decisions
From Andrew Luck to Carlos Hyde to several committee backfields, we’ve got the best Start or...
-
Eight things to know for Week 4
Prepping for Week 4? Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know.
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4