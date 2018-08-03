Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Returns to practice
Smith-Schuster (undisclosed) participated in Thursday's practice, Chase Williams of WPXI reports.
A knee injury limited Smith-Schuster's involvement at June minicamp, but he returned healthy for the start of training camp last week. He then left Sunday's practice early with a minor undisclosed injury, though he was still able to catch some passes on the sideline. The 21-year-old wideout now figures to see a plethora of targets from Ben Roethlisberger while Antonio Brown misses some practice time with an unspecified injury of his own. Coming off a hyper-efficient rookie campaign, Smith-Schuster is locked in as the No. 2 wide receiver in a high-scoring offense.
