Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Ruled out Week 12
Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
By all accounts, Smith-Schuster is dealing with a "small" hamstring injury, but he's been unable to practice since the Steelers last took the field Nov. 16 against the Titans. With his absence confirmed this weekend, the door has been opened for Martavis Bryant and, to a lesser extent, Eli Rogers to make an impact.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Misses another practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Nursing minor hamstring injury•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Four-catch effort in victory•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Posts team-high totals in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Explodes for 193 yards•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...