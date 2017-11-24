Smith-Schuster (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

By all accounts, Smith-Schuster is dealing with a "small" hamstring injury, but he's been unable to practice since the Steelers last took the field Nov. 16 against the Titans. With his absence confirmed this weekend, the door has been opened for Martavis Bryant and, to a lesser extent, Eli Rogers to make an impact.