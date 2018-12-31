Smith-Schuster caught five of 10 targets for 37 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

Smith-Schuster finishes up the 2018 season as Pittsburgh's top receiver with 111 catches (on 166 targets) for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games. He also gained 13 yards on one rushing attempt. Paired with Antonio Brown, the Steelers have the most prolific wide receiver tandem in the league, combining for 2,723 yards and 22 touchdowns on 215 receptions this season. Smith-Schuster is signed for two more years, although it wouldn't be a surprise if he looked to renegotiate a new deal before his current contract expires.