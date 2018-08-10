Smith-Schuster (knee) caught his lone target for a 71-yard touchdown in Thursday's 31-14 preseason win over the Eagles.

Smith-Schuster took advantage of a free play when the Eagles went offside, beating CB Rasul Douglas for a jump ball and outracing S Tre Sullivan to the end zone. The second-year wideout seems to have made a full recovery from the minor knee injury that held him out of Sunday's practice.

More News
Our Latest Stories