Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Scores 71-yard touchdown
Smith-Schuster (knee) caught his lone target for a 71-yard touchdown in Thursday's 31-14 preseason win over the Eagles.
Smith-Schuster took advantage of a free play when the Eagles went offside, beating CB Rasul Douglas for a jump ball and outracing S Tre Sullivan to the end zone. The second-year wideout seems to have made a full recovery from the minor knee injury that held him out of Sunday's practice.
