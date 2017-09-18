Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Scores first career touchdown
Smith-Schuster caught three passes for 16 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Minnesota on Sunday.
The score came on a 4-yard flip from Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter to put the Steelers up 14-0. Smith-Schuster went without being targeted last week, so his four targets are an encouraging sign, and the Steelers hope to see much more from their second-round draft pick in the weeks to come.
