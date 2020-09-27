Smith-Schuster caught four of five targets for 43 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Texans.

Smith-Schuster tied for second on the team in targets and receptions while leading the way in receiving yardage on what was a middling day for the Steelers air attack. He scored a 26-yard touchdown on busted coverage from the Houston defense in the Second quarter, salvaging what would have been a more disappointing day from a fantasy perspective. Smith-Schuster's yardage totals have been lackluster the last two weeks, but he could buck that trend next Sunday against a porous Titans defense, and especially if Diontae Johnson (concussion) is forced to sit out.