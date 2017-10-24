Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Scores touchdown in win
Smith-Schuster had two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.
The league's youngest player (20) resorted to a game played by children, celebrating his third touchdown of the season with a playful game of hide-and-seek. Smith-Schuster covered his eyes, counted to 10 and went looking for Le'Veon Bell, who was crouching behind the goalpost, then proceeded to chase Bell all the way to the sideline. Under rules in place as recently as last season, these antics most certainly would have resulted in an unsportsmanlike penalty but, with those anti-celebration rules gone, only served to excite the home team crowd. Smith-Schuster is tied with Antonio Brown for the team lead in touchdowns this season, but the comparison ends there, as Brown has 52 receptions and 765 yards to Smith-Schuster's 17 catches and 231 yards.
