Smith-Schuster caught all six of his targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 26-16 win over the Giants.

Smith-Schuster looked happy to have quarterback Ben Roethlisberger back under center, as he hauled in everything thrown his way, including a couple scores. The wideout notched Pittsburgh's first touchdown with a 10-yard catch on third down during the second quarter, then effectively ended the game with an eight-yard score on third down with just over five minutes left in the fourth. In doing so, Smith-Schuster is already close to topping his mere three touchdowns from last season, and by leading the Steelers in receiving yards, it's clear having Big Ben back should help his stock rebound significantly this season. The 23-year-old will aim to build on his strong start in his team's home opener in Week 2 versus the Broncos.