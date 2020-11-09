Smith-Schuster caught six of seven targets for 93 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys.

He set a season high in receiving yards in the comeback win, and Smith-Schuster's fourth-quarter TD catch was his first score since Week 3. Despite the productive afternoon, he was only third on the Steelers in targets, and the competition for looks from Ben Roethlisberger should remain fierce in Week 10 against a vulnerable Bengals defense.