Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Season low 33 yards in blowout win
Smith-Schuster caught four of his six targets to 33 yards during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.
Smith-Schuster was a victim of the game flow, as the Steelers relied heavily on the running game to nurse a large lead, seeing just one target after halftime. That resulted in his lowest yardage total this season but should not deter fantasy owners from using him moving forward, even against a strong Baltimore defense in Week 9.
