Smith-Schuster (knee) isn't believed to be dealing with a serious injury, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Smith-Schuster was removed from Sunday's Pro Bowl in the second quarter with an injury that was initially reported as a knee bruise. There may have been some concern after he was spotted with a limp and declined to talk to the media, but Monday's update downplays the severity of his injury. The 22-year-old wide receiver will have nearly three months to regain his health before the Steelers begin their offseason program in mid-April, at which point Antonio Brown may or may not still be with the team. After finishing fourth in the NFL with 166 targets this past season, Smith-Schuster conceivably could go even higher in 2019.

