Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Set for more targets
Smith-Schuster will take on an expanded role over the final two weeks of the regular season with Antonio Brown (calf) out of the lineup, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Smith-Schuster has been efficient but also inconsistent, producing 11.1 yards per target while recording three games with 97 or more receiving yards and five games with less than 40 yards. He should be more dependable with Brown on the sideline, likely drawing at least a handful of targets for a sixth straight game when the Steelers face a lifeless Houston defense Monday. The Texans have allowed opposing wideouts to post a 62.4-percent catch rate and 9.4 yards per target, with one out of every 15.6 targets going for a touchdown. A few teams have given up more total fantasy points to wide receivers, but none has allowed such efficient production on a per-target basis.
