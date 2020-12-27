Smith-Schuster caught nine of 13 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

Smith-Schuster led the team in catches and receiving yards as he notched a new season high in the latter category. He also helped his team complete the come-from-behind victory with a pretty 25-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter. Smith-Schuster has primarily been used around the line of scrimmage this season, but he received more looks downfield in this one and responded by averaging over 10.0 yards per reception for just the fourth time. He'll look to finish the regular season on a high note in next Sunday's finale against the Browns.