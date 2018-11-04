Smith-Schuster caught seven of nine targets for a team-high 78 receiving yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over Baltimore.

Smith-Schuster was taken off to the concussion tent after a nullified 23-yard catch in the third quarter, but he was able to promptly return later in the same drive. While the second-year stud is a tremendous player in his own right, he's clearly Pittsburgh's third-most dangerous weapon behind Antonio Brown and James Conner, both of whom scored receiving touchdowns in this one. Smith-Schuster will be right back in action Thursday against the Panthers in Week 10.