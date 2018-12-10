Smith-Schuster brought in eight of 12 targets for 130 yards and two touchdowns in the Steelers' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster was able to vault over the 100-yard mark on the Steelers' last play from scrimmage, as he scampered 43 yards off a James Washington lateral with 14 seconds remaining. Although Pittsburgh ultimately suffered a heartbreaking loss when Chris Boswell lost his footing on a 40-yard field-goal attempt as time expired, Smith-Schuster brought joy to fantasy owners with his third 100-yard effort over the last four games. With at least nine targets in five of the last six contests, Smith-Schuster's prospects are exceedingly bright heading into a Week 15 showdown against the Patriots.