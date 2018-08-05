Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sidelined during Sunday's practice
Smith-Schuster is not participating in Sunday's practice after being seen icing his left knee following Saturday's training camp session, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Smith-Schuster appears to simply be dealing with minor knee soreness, but the Steelers will proceed cautiously with the health of their No. 2 wide receiver as veteran Antonio Brown (undisclosed) has also remained sidelined. Smith-Schuster's absence from practice figures to lend James Washington, Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey additional reps with the first-team offense.
