Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Wednesday absences from practice have become the norm for Smith-Schuster, so we expect him return to the field Thursday and in turn to be available Sunday against the Ravens. The starting wideout is coming off his busiest game of the season, as Smith-Schuster logged 65 of a possible 79 snaps on offense in this past Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans, en route to recording nine catches (on 14 targets) for 85 yards.
