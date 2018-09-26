Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Sits out practice Wednesday
Smith-Schuster (abdomen) did not practice Wednesday.
Smith-Schuster and Mike Hilton (elbow) were the only two Steelers who missed practice Wednesday due to injuries, so the wideout's status will be worth tracking as Sunday's game against the Ravens approaches. In this past Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers, Smith-Schuster was on the field for 55 of a possible 66 snaps on offense, en route to hauling in nine of his team-high 11 targets for 116 yards.
