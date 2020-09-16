Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Fellow starting wideout Diontae Johnson (toe) also missed practice Wednesday. Smith-Schuster logged 55 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Monday's win over the Giants, en route to catching all six of his targets for 69 yards and two TDs. It's possible that his absence Wednesday is maintenance-related, a notion that would be confirmed if Smith-Schuster practices in any capacity Thursday. The same applies to Johnson. In the duo's absence, added practice reps were available Wednesday for James Washington, Chase Claypool and Ray-Ray McCloud.
