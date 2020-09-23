Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Smith-Schuster also sat out last Wednesday's practice before returning to a full session Thursday, and it wouldn't surprise us to see that pattern repeated this week as the Steelers prepare for Sunday's game against the Texans. Smith-Schuster ended up logging 59 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Week 2's win over the Broncos, en route to hauling in seven of his eight targets for 48 yards.
