Smith-Schuster (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Wednesday's off have been routine of late for Smith-Schuster, as he manages a knee issue. Look for him to return to practice -- likely as a full participant -- come Thursday.
More News
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Overshadowed in win•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Good to go•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Week 4 game postponed•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Scores third touchdown•
-
Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Good to go•