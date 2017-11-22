Smith-Schuster (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, Smith-Schuster's hamstring issue is considered "small," but it's something that the Steelers will monitor, given that head coach Mike Tomlin seems intent on having the rookie wideout put in his share of practice reps as the team prepares for Sunday's game against the Packers. With that in mind, there's reason to think Smith-Schuster may hit the practice field in some capacity Thursday.