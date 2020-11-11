Smith-Schuster (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster has regularly sat out Wednesday practices this season, and Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that his absence can be considered a rest day despite his injury designation. The 23-year-old is coming off a season-high 93 yards plus a score during Sunday's win over the Steelers.

