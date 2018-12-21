Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Spectator for Friday's practice
Smith-Schuster (groin) wasn't in uniform and didn't participate in the portion of Friday's practice that was open to the media, Peter Diana of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's not an encouraging sign for Smith-Schuster's Week 16 availability that he was a spectator one day after exiting practice with the groin issue. The severity of Smith-Schuster's injury remains unknown after the second-year player declined to discuss the matter with the media Friday, but teammate Antonio Brown said he expects his fellow wideout to "be there" Sunday against the Saints, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Once the closed portion of practice wraps up, the Steelers will provide an injury designation for Smith-Schuster, though it's uncertain if coach Mike Tomlin or any team personnel will offer any further clarity regarding the receiver's situation. James Washington would be the leading candidate to take on an enhanced role in Week 16 if Smith-Schuster is ultimately sidelined.
