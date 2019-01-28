Smith-Schuster limped to the bus and declined comment after suffering a knee injury during the Pro Bowl on Sunday, The Associated Press reports.

While the injury has merely been deemed a knee bruise, it sounds like Smith-Schuster is dealing with a considerable amount of pain. That doesn't mean his recovery will require a lengthy process, but it will at least be something to keep in mind as the Steelers prepare for an interesting offseason. The team reportedly is fielding trade offers on Antonio Brown, who was benched for the regular-season finale after missing practices and meetings throughout the week. Smith-Schuster would be a strong candidate to lead the NFL in targets if Brown were to end up with another team.