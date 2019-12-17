Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Status murky for Week 16

Coach Mike Tomlin indicated Tuesday that he currently views Smith-Schuster (knee) as questionable for this weekend's game against the Jets, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though Smith-Schuster hasn't played since Week 11 due to a concussion (which he's since recovered from) and a left knee injury, Tomlin's comments suggest that the wideout is viewed as day-to-day rather than week-to-week. Ultimately, a decision on Smith-Schuster's status for Sunday's game will come down to what he's able to do in the Steelers' practices Wednesday through Friday. Smith-Schuster began Week 15 prep as a full participant in practice, but the Steelers chose to scale back his workload the following two days after his knee didn't respond to the activity as hoped.