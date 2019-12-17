Play

Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Status murky for Week 16

Coach Mike Tomlin indicated Tuesday that he currently views Smith-Schuster (knee) as questionable for this weekend's game against the Jets, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Though Smith-Schuster hasn't played since Week 11 due to a concussion (which he's since recovered from) and a left knee injury, Tomlin's comments suggest that the wideout is viewed as day-to-day rather than week-to-week. Ultimately, a decision on Smith-Schuster's status for Sunday's game will come down to what he's able to do in the Steelers' practices Wednesday through Friday. Smith-Schuster began Week 15 prep as a full participant in practice, but the Steelers chose to scale back his workload the following two days after his knee didn't respond to the activity as hoped.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories