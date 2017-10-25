Smith-Schuster was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, but he's technically still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Steve Rotstein of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Smith-Schuster's ability to log a full practice strongly suggests he's on track to make his way through the concussion protocol before Sunday night's game against the Lions. With teammate Martavis Bryant in line to be a healthy scratch, the rookie could take on an even larger role than usual, after logging just 45 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Bengals. Smith-Schuster's head injury may have contributed to his lack of playing time, as he logged at least 67 percent of the offensive snaps in each of Pittsburgh's previous four games. He could push for the 80-to-90 percent range in Bryant's absence.