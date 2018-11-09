Steelers' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Strikes early in Week 10 blowout
Smith-Schuster corralled three of five targets for 90 yards and a touchdown and added one rush for 13 yards in the Steelers' 52-21 win over the Panthers on Thursday.
It didn't take long for the dynamic second-year wideout to make his presence felt, as he helped the Steelers answer a Christian McCaffrey touchdown with a grab of a perfectly thrown Ben Roethlisberger pass down the left sideline that he took 75 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Smith-Schuster was quiet the rest of the night, but his initial splash play was enough to vault him to his best yardage total since Week 6 against the Bengals. The 21-year-old is serving as an ideal complement to Antonio Brown as anticipated, and he'll look to continue building on his stellar sophomore campaign against the Jaguars in a Week 11 Nov. 18 matchup.
