Smith-Schuster brought in four of 10 targets for 40 yards in the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Smith-Schuster's day could have been much bigger had he been able to come down with what would have been an extremely difficult catch in close end-zone coverage with 2:41 remaining. The second-year wideout instead saw J.C. Jackson strip the ball from him as he went down to the ground, nullifying what would have likely been a game-clinching touchdown at that point. Smith-Schuster still drew even with Antonio Brown and Eli Rogers for the team lead in receptions, and he'll now look to bounce back from his lowest receiving yardage total since Week 8 when the Steelers tangle with the Saints in Week 16.