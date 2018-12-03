Smith-Schuster caught six of nine targets for 49 yards during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

This was a disappointing effort for Smith-Schuster who managed just 8.2 yards per catch -- well below the 13.7 YPC he brought in to the game. It also snapped his streak of four straight games with at least 70 yards or a touchdown. He'll look to return to form against Oakland -- which allows the second most points per game (30.6) in the league -- in Week 14.