Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Suffers another injury Wednesday
Smith-Schuster departed practice early Wednesday due to a lower-body injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "It doesn't appear to be as serious as it appeared to be, but I don't have any information," Tomlin said. "He's being evaluated right now."
Smith-Schuster is proving injury-prone as a professional, missing some time at the start of training camp with a minor ankle ailment before sustaining a potential concussion in Friday's preseason opener. While he was able to practice already Sunday, the rookie wideout seemed to favor his knee after a running play during a team drill Wednesday. Without a diagnosis, it's difficult to project when he'll return to practice or if his status is in question for Sunday's preseason tilt against the Falcons. For the time being, though, he'll be sidelined from the competition for the slot position in the first-team offense.
More News
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Back at practice•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Suffers concussion•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Competing with Rogers•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Held out of Saturday's practice•
-
Steelers' Juju Smith-Schuster: Getting a look as red-zone threat•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammie Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....