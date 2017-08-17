Smith-Schuster departed practice early Wednesday due to a lower-body injury, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. "It doesn't appear to be as serious as it appeared to be, but I don't have any information," Tomlin said. "He's being evaluated right now."

Smith-Schuster is proving injury-prone as a professional, missing some time at the start of training camp with a minor ankle ailment before sustaining a potential concussion in Friday's preseason opener. While he was able to practice already Sunday, the rookie wideout seemed to favor his knee after a running play during a team drill Wednesday. Without a diagnosis, it's difficult to project when he'll return to practice or if his status is in question for Sunday's preseason tilt against the Falcons. For the time being, though, he'll be sidelined from the competition for the slot position in the first-team offense.