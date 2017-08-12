Play

Smith-Schuster will not return to Friday's preseason opener against the Giants after suffering a concussion.

Smith-Schuster's has been battling Eli Rogers for an opportunity to play slot receiver. The injury figures to hinder his chances in the immediate future. The 2017-second rounder went down following a tackle attempt post-interception.

