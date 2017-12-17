Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster thus returns to action following a one-game suspension, and with New England likely to focus on containing star wideout Antonio Brown on Sunday, Smith-Schuster could be a sneaky Week 15 fantasy play, assuming no setbacks with the hamstring issue that limited his practice participation Thursday and Friday.

